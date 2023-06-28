Graduation ceremony: Periyar varsity revokes circular against black attire

COIMBATORE: Following widespread opposition, the Periyar University in Salem on Tuesday revoked its circular against wearing black attire for the 21st graduation ceremony to be presided over by Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday.



The development comes a day after the university issued a circular insisting participants to avoid coming in black attire and not to bring cell phones. Political party leaders, educationists and students were up in arms against the dress code and voiced their boycott of the ceremony.



"The circular directing students to avoid black attire and not to bring cell phones was made on the advice of Salem district police. It is hereby informed that the administration has recalled the above circular considering the welfare of students and their parents," said K Thangavel, Registrar (in-charge) of Periyar University in a statement on Tuesday. However, Periyar University’s claim that the direction on black attire was made on the insistence of district police evoked an immediate denial from Superintendent of Police R Siva Kumar.



"Periyar University has been located in the jurisdiction of Salem City Police. Hence, the Salem district police have not given any advice regarding the guidelines to be followed by the participants," said R Siva Kumar, in a denial statement sent to the Registrar of Periyar University.



Curiously, the Salem City Police also denied giving any such instructions to the university. "We did not issue any such instruction to the university and it could be their own stand," said B Vijayakumari, City Police Commissioner.



Meanwhile, the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam has announced a black flag protest in Salem on Wednesday demanding the Governor to ‘go back’ for his anti-people activities in the State.

