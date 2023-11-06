Graduate teachers' can apply for TRB exam before Nov 30

CHENNAI: To fill over 2,000 graduate teachers' vacancies in Tamil Nadu schools, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has urged eligible candidates to apply for the exam before November 30.

As per the notification from TRB, the exams have been scheduled to take place on January 7. These exams will be held for 394 positions for Tamil subjects, followed by 252 for English, 233 for Mathematics and 292 for Physics. And, rest of the vacancies for other subjects, all amounting to overall 2,222 vacancies.

The online application that opened on November 1 will be open till November 30.

As per the notification, candidates are required to use the TRB website exclusively for submitting online applications (https://www.trb.tn.gov.in). No other methods of application will be accepted.