Grabbed land in St Thomas Mount reclaimed

CHENNAI: Few days after Arappor Iyakkam lodged complaint regarding illegal registration of land in St Thomas Mount, the government reclaimed the land on Saturday.

In its complaint, the organisation had alleged that the sub-registrars Uma, Balakrishnan, Geetha and others have done many deeds registration despite the concerned survey numbers being government lands. A company named Vedanta has given the land on lease for five years in 2019 to SBI at a rent of Rs five lakh per month, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam said. He said that the district registrar in 2022 has cancelled the registration of government land measuring 54,605 sq ft valued at Rs 80 crore on survey no 442 following verification done by Chennai South Joint II SRO revealed forgery. Following the complaint, the sub-registrar Uma was suspended two days ago.