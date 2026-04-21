Goyal, Annamalai confident of strong mandate across TN

Referring to the remarks made by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Goyal said, "The Congress and the DMK have insulted a democratically elected Prime Minister by calling him a terrorist." Kharge had later explained that he meant that the Prime Minister was terrorising other political parties.

He demanded that Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister MK Stalin apologise, saying the comments had humiliated 140 crore Indians, including 8 crore Tamils.

"By targeting the Prime Minister, they are effectively insulting the people of India. Such personal attacks will not change their electoral fate," he said.