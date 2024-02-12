Govt’s first 1,000 days scheme benefits over 35,000 women

CHENNAI: In just six months, the “Vaalvin Mudhal 1000 Nannaatkal” programme has benefited over 35,300 expectant mothers across 23 blocks in the State. The initiative that was unveiled on July 1, 2023, has been started in 23 blocks of district health units across the State.

As part of the Vaalvin Mudhal 1000 Nannaatkal scheme (First 1000 Good Days of Life), financial benefit of Rs 5,000 is provided to pregnant women and new mothers to ensure they get adequate nutrition.

With anaemia, diabetes and obesity becoming common issues among the pregnant and lactating mothers, doctors emphasise on the nutritional requirements and healthy practices.

The financial aid is being transferred directly to the accounts of pregnant women and new mothers in instalments during the period of 1,000 days since the pregnancy. The highest number of 2,441 pregnant women have been benefited from the scheme in the Krishnarayapuram block of Karur in the last six months.

Dr T S Selvavinayagam, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that the department is focusing on the areas where the maternal and child health indicators are poor. The idea of the scheme is to bring in behavioural changes in women who are pregnant and they visit Primary Health Centres for care.

The 1000 days that account for the pregnancy include 270 to 280 days of maternity period, 365 days of the child post birth and the next 365 days of the childhood. The aid is expected to help them fight various common nutritional deficiencies such as anaemia, low immunity, low birth weight, and others. The scheme is to be expanded further to other districts and it is expected to benefit more women across the State.