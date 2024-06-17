Govt's apathy reduced national heroes to caste leaders: Tamil Nadu Governor

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Sunday said that it is unfortunate that in Tamil Nadu, freedom fighters and India’s national heroes have been reduced to caste leaders since they were abandoned by the government.

Delivering his keynote address at the commemoration of Jambudweep proclamation and felicitation of researchers of special research projects on unsung national freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu at Raj Bhavan, Governor Ravi said, “A research work by the Centre for South Indian Studies has revealed more than 5,000 young people from Tamil Nadu had joined the Indian National Army and fought along with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Many of them sacrificed their lives in the battles against the British.”

“There are countless freedom heroes who gave their lives for this country. It is unfortunate that in our state, our national heroes have been reduced to caste leaders since they were abandoned by the governments. This should be avoided. We must never forget them. If there are still unsung heroes, their sacrifice should also be brought to light,” he said, alluding to VO Chidambaram Pillai and K Kamaraj.

He further said unfortunately, the real history of the sacrifices of our forefathers for our national freedom is yet to be recorded.

“Unless we don’t know the heavy cost of freedom, which we enjoy today, we will be made to believe that freedom came as a gift by the British. It will be the worst kind of disrespect to our forefathers,” he noted.

Earlier, Governor Ravi paid floral tributes to the Marudhu brothers and honoured a few freedom fighters in the function.

He also released the book ‘Contribution of Tamil Nadu Lawyers to the Freedom Movement in India’ published by Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University.