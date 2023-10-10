Govt will resolve appeals under KMUT by Nov 30: Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday told the state assembly that 9.24 lakh women have filed appeal under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme. The government would scrutinise the appeal and resolve the issues by November 30. He also thanked 64 lakh women for choosing not to apply after realising that they would not fall into the list of beneficiaries.

Special training programme on KMUT would be organised for the revenue divisional officers on October 12, the minister said. "It is the duty and responsibility of each legislator to help every single woman head, who meets the criteria of the scheme (of providing a financial assistance of Rs.1000 per month). Those who did not apply and those applications rejected can appeal, " the minister said.

Responding to the issues flagged by AIADMK legislators RB Udhayakumar, Congress legislator JG Prince and CPI (M) legislator VP Nagai Malli that several eligible persons were left out of the scheme, Udhayanidhi assured that "not a single eligible person would be left out of the scheme".

He recalled that the guidelines of the scheme have been amended to cover women heads of families with persons with disability, availing old age pension and transgenders.