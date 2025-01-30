Govt will fight until UGC regulation withdrawn, assures TN Minister Govi Chezhiaan

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu government would oppose the UGC draft regulations until it was withdrawn by the union government, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan assured students, who were protesting against the draft regulations in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

Students from Peravurani Government Arts College staged a protest demonstration in front of the institution demanding the UGC to withdraw the draft regulation claiming that the fresh norms were unconstitutional.

Higher education minister Govi Chezhiaan, who was passing by that way, stopped and appealed to the students to continuously send letters to the UGC Secretary until the union government withdrew the regulation. “The state government will always stand with you and support your protests”, the minister assured.

Later talking to reporters that the Centre was using the UGC as a tool to force their ideology among youngsters. “Because this will affect the students, a resolution tabled by the Chief Minister was adopted in the Assembly. Students, parents, educationists, and law-abiding citizens are opposing it. So, the union government should immediately withdraw the regulations”, he said.

Meanwhile, Chezhiaan pointed out that opinions can be sent to the UGC till February 5 and students should continuously convey their views against the regulations.

“The Chief Minister has already sent representations to as many as nine states to pass a resolution. We will continue to fight on par with the anti-Hindi struggle and we will get success in this struggle too,” said the minister.