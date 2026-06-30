Govt urged to take action against TVK cadres venturing into schools

But, despite repeated incidents being reported in the media and even after complaints filed by parents, the Minister for School Education, Tamil Development, Information, and Publicity, A Rajmohan, have not acted, allege stakeholders.

As per sources, TVK cadres ventured into an elementary school in Chengalpattu and Tiruttani on Monday and made reels for social media with the students. The teachers were forced to participate and obey the cadres during class hours.