Govt to ‘reform’ handloom sector to attract youngsters

CHENNAI: From increasing the wage of weavers to effective marketing, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to introduce several reforms in the handloom sector to attract youngsters into weaving profession.

“At a time when technology and automation taking over the textile industry, lack of planning is affecting the handloom sector,” a senior official from the handloom department told DT Next.

He added that the sector continues to face challenges despite multiple initiatives taken by the state government. He added that low wages for weavers is another issue affecting youngsters’ choice.

He said as part of the government’s initiative, prime focus will be given to product innovation and diversification of handloom products. “Service delivery will also be launched to capitalise market opportunity for attracting the youths,” the official said.

He said the government has decided to launch effective branding and enhanced marketing through collaboration with privet players and brands to protect the handloom market.

“Another key focus area is to up-skill the weavers and induct young generation,” he said adding, “it has been decided to increase the wage level of weavers and allied workers.”

On the paradigm shift, the official said steps are being taken for converting plain looms to pneumatic looms to increase productivity and ensure cost effectiveness and reduce the drudgery.

“Shifting manual jacquard to electronic and pneumatic jacquard to infuse new designs are also in the cards,” he said.

He added that households will be converted to common work sheds to make weaving a remunerative profession.

Official sources said that the department has decided focus on comfort wears instead of focusing on ornamental value for sarees to attract younger generations.

Similarly, it will be imperative to shift the sector from a community-based profession to common profession for providing training to youngsters and inducting them into weaving professions, who may become textile entrepreneurs, sources added. Meanwhile, R Kamaraj, a Kancheepuram-based weaver said changing traditional products using new designs to suit the customer preferences is a major issue in the handloom industry.

“Duplicate and sub-standard raw materials coming in from China is another issue affecting the industry,” he added.