Govt to increase food allowance for students in Adi Dravidar & Tribal Welfare hostels & residential schools

CHENNAI: The State government has announced to increase in the monthly food allowance for students studying in Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare hostels and residential schools.

This decision comes after an announcement by Chief Minister M K Stalin during a district collectors' conference held in October.

As per the announcement, the current food allowance per student will see a substantial increase from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,400 for those students residing in government school hostels.

Similarly, students staying in government college hostels will have an increase from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,500 as monthly food allowance.

This will benefit 1.71 lakh students and will incur an additional cost of Rs 68. 77 crore to the government, as per the department data.

Meanwhile, speaking to DT NEXT, a member of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Association said, "The circular from the department does not clarify when the department will implement the new allowance for students. There is no clarity on the date of month of receiving the new amount for food allowance for students."

Additionally, the residential school headmaster pointed out that increasing the funds will help in providing more nutritional food for children.

"There will be drastic changes in the supply of food provided to students with an increase in food allowance. Malnutrition can be addressed too," added the HM.

Under the purview of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, a network of 837 student hostels and 494 female hostels plays a vital role in supporting students' education.

These hostels will get a monthly food allowance of 1,000 rupees for school students and 1,100 rupees for college students.

Moreover, an additional monthly allowance of Rs 100 for school students and Rs 150 for college students covers expenses like soap, oil, and haircuts.