Govt teachers undergo training in English language till Aug 1

CHENNAI: To enhance English language proficiency among government school teachers, the Regional Institute of English, South India (RIESI) in Bengaluru has been conducting yearly English language teaching from early July till August 1.



As per education department note, the initiative targets 50 teachers from high and higher secondary schools, who have been recommended for specialised training in English language proficiency.



As per the guidelines, each TN district nominated two eligible teachers for the programme.



The training promises to equip teachers with the necessary skills and techniques to create an immersive English learning environment in their classrooms, thereby benefiting students and promoting better educational outcomes. And, through this, the standard of English language education in government schools will also improve, assure the education department.

