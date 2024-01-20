Govt Shuffles IAS officers

CHENNAI: In the latest shuffle of IAS officers in the state, K S Palanisamy, Commissioner of Fisheries and MD, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Land Administration replacing S Nagarajan, who is posted as Secretary, Welfare of Differently abled.

Erstwhile secretary of the department for the welfare of differently abled, Jayashree Muralidharan is transferred and posted as Secretary, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department replacing Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru. He will be taking over as the Commissioner of Fisheries.

Commissioner of Agriculture, L Subramanian is posted as Secretary, Tamil Development and Information department replacing R Selvaraj, who will become Project Director, Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project-II. Selvaraj will also hold additional charge for the post of Project Director, Chennai- Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor.