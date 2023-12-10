Govt servants are not your slaves; Annamalai to DMK

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the ruling DMK government, State BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday said that the DMK should understand that the government servants are not the slaves of their party like their partymen.

Pointing out the recent incidents where the DMK functionaries and a minister T Mano Thangaraj threatened the government servants including a District Collector of Krishnagiri for not giving "proper respect", Annamalai said, "If the anger and bravery towards the government servants by the ruling DMK men is shown in the rescue and relief work at Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, something good would happen to the common man. Government servants are not DMK's slaves like their party men. The ruling party should understand this."

Further, Annamalai urged the Stalin government to transfer the relief aid to the people through their bank accounts.

"The relief aid is very limited. It should be increased. The compensation should be paid directly into the bank account. Leaving it aside, if people have to go to the Tahsildar office and get a certificate regarding the damage and get the compensation through the PDS shops, it will take a year. DMK should learn from the Modi government how to pay into a bank account, " added Annamalai.