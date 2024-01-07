Govt schools will be given broadband connection

CHENNAI: The Samagra Shiksha (SS) has announced a 100 Mbps broadband connection in all government schools. Similarly, hi-tech labs and smart classrooms with connections will also come into effect.

As per the notification from the State project directorate of SS, the planning to get 100 Mbps broadband is underway at all government primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools in Tamil Nadu with static IP inclusive of all the necessary configurations required by the school education department.

"The requisition has been made from BSNL to nominate BSNL as a single service provider to provide the entire connections covered under SS for delivering the services without any hassles, "noted the circular from the department.

This initiative will be set up in all schools, except those schools which already have connectivity.

Though currently such an initiative has been planned, earlier, teachers and school staff had to handle their work related to the Internet either by visiting the nearest Internet center or using their personal mobile phones. Several teachers say the situation was adverse in rural villages of the State.

"We had to shell out personal cash and visit internet centers to finish school work. Or, use our phone. The condition is much worse in hilly regions of the State. Hence, such a move is welcomed," said a government teacher working in Erode.