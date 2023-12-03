Govt schools to get annual day fest on par with pvt peers

CHENNAI: From this year onwards the annual day celebrations of all government and aided schools in the state will be held in a grand manner on par with private institutions, Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 15 crore for the purpose.



The School Education Department’s decision to hold an annual day in the state-run schools comes with the aim of identifying the talents of the students, especially those migrating from primary to higher secondary level.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that there were also several requests from the parents and the teachers that the annual day of the schools should be conducted in a bigger way to provide a stage for students to display their talents.

Stating that the State government has allocated Rs 15 crore for this purpose, the official said “the funds will be distributed as per the requirement of individual schools”.

“This initiative will provide opportunities to showcase their talent on the occasion”, he said.

Claiming that most of the government schools especially in the rural areas do not organise the institution’s annual day, he said the state government’s initiative will give a boost not only for the students but also teachers and headmasters.

“The annual day function will have lots of activities including dance, stage dramas, singing, musical instruments, traditional sports like ‘Silambam’ and even mimicries”, he added. The official said the students, who will be performing on stage during the annual day, would be trained accordingly by experts.

“However, it will be ensured that the series of activities during the annual day function doesn’t affect studies of the students”, he said and asked the cooperation of teachers and school authorities in this regard.