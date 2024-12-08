Govt schools see consistent rise in enrolment, efforts on to appoint adequate staff: Anbil Mahesh

TIRUCHY: Pointing out the year-on-year rise in the number of students joining government schools, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi assured that all efforts are being made to recruit an adequate number of teachers.

The minister said that steps are underway to appoint 3,000 teachers who have passed the eligibility test. The aspirants are awaiting certificate verification to get appointed, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the party event, Anbil Mahesh said that due to the quality of education and infrastructure development of the government schools in the Dravidian model regime, the number of students enrolled in government schools is increasing year by year.

“So, it is necessary to have an adequate number of teachers, and so we have been initiating steps to appoint qualified teachers,” said the minister.

The minister said that even though there are some hurdles in completing the appointment of 3000 secondary grade teachers, he was confident of resorting it out soon.

“As the non-teaching staff sought appointment and promotion based on seniority, the decision of the entire recruitment, including teachers, is to be taken based on court order, hearing of which is underway. The issue would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister, and with his guidance, an apt resolution would be arrived at,” assured the minister.

Meanwhile, the minister said there were thousands of vacancies for the secondary grade teachers posts in schools across the State right from the previous AIADMK government.

He alleged that the previous government didn't care about filling the vacancies all through their rule of 10 years.

“But we are keen on filling every teaching vacancy in the schools so that the quality of education is maintained,” he added.