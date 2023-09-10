Govt school told to complete students’ self-evaluation process before Sept 30

CHENNAI: All district Chief Educational OfficersAll district Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) have been instructed to direct all government and aided schools in their respective regions to complete the students’ self-evaluation process for school standards and evaluation for the year 2022-23 within September 30.

This programme has been implemented in all schools since 2016-17, as per the guidelines released by National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) to complete both self and external evaluations.

During the academic years 2016-17, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22, self-evaluation of schools has been completed for all schools in the State, and the data has been uploaded to the student’s self-evaluation (SSE) web portal.

NIEPA, under the guidance of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), is leading the National Programme on School Standards and Evaluation (NPSSE). This programme aims to reach all schools in the country by establishing a sustainable and institutionalised system of school evaluation. It is based on evidence-based international and national research on school evaluation practices, the circular from the department noted.

Hence, all districts have been notified to complete the evaluation process for the year 2022-23 on or before September 30.