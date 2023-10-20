Govt school students to visit colleges to know about career opportunities

CHENNAI: Students from Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in Tamil Nadu will showcase career opportunities in various courses to more than 70,000 Class XII students from government schools, who will be on the field trip to the universities and colleges shortly.



Under 'Nan Mudhalvan Scheme' selected students studying in Class XII across the state will be taken to the nearby universities and colleges for career development in higher studies.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that about 35 plus two students would be selected from each higher secondary school for the HEIs visit. "Roughly, the total number of students would come to about 75,000", he added.

Stating that the scheme is being implemented with the objective of ensuring that every government school student gets higher education and employment as per the student ability and preference, he said "the science group students would visit engineering colleges and institutions to know about the career opportunities of each course".

"The college students will also explain to the plus two candidates about their study experience in their respective institutions and why they selected the particular course", he said adding "the science group school students will be taken to the labs of the colleges besides library visits".

Pointing out that for the Class XII students, who have taken commerce groups, will be taken to Arts colleges, the official said "they would also interact with the faculty members and students of the colleges".

The official said the college tour visit would begin from November 6 and awareness will also be created among the visiting students with regard to various state government schemes including scholarship programmes in higher education.