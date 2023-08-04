Govt school students can apply for talent search exam from Aug 7-18

CHENNAI: For the talent search examination to be held by the School Education Department, the government school students have been asked to apply for the exam from August 7 till 18.

For the academic year 2023-24, a total of 1000 students, consisting of 500 boys and 500 girls, will be selected based on their performance in the talent search exams.

The selected students will be awarded financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for the academic year, provided in monthly instalments of Rs 1000 for ten months.

As per the department circular, the talent search exams will be held for students in Classes 9 and 10 and will encompass subjects such as mathematics, science, and social science.

Each paper will contain 60 questions, testing the students' knowledge based on the prescribed syllabus in their textbooks.

Subsequently, for Class 11 students, the talent search exam is scheduled to take place on September 23 in government schools throughout Tamil Nadu.

Students have been requested to apply for the exam by downloading the application from the official website -- www.dge.tn.gov.in between August 7 and August 18.

Applicants are required to submit the completed application form along with a fee of Rs 50 to their respective school headmasters for verification.