Govt school physical education teacher held for sexually harassing Class 9 girl

Police said the accused H Anand Kumar, from Kothari Nagar near ‘Thoppampatti pirivu’ in Thudiyalur, who works as a physical education teacher in the government school had behaved inappropriately with the victim studying in Class 9 on the school premises.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Dec 2023 7:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-05 18:26:07.0  )
COIMBATORE: A 38-year-old physical education teacher of a Government Higher Secondary School has been arrested in Coimbatore under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) on Tuesday for sexually harassing a 14-year-old-girl. Police said the accused H Anand Kumar, from Kothari Nagar near ‘Thoppampatti pirivu’ in Thudiyalur, who works as a physical education teacher in the government school had behaved inappropriately with the victim studying in Class 9 on the school premises. As the girl informed her parents, they lodged a complaint with Perur All Women’s Police Station (AWPS), who then booked a case under Pocso Act and arrested Anand Kumar. He was then produced in court and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.

