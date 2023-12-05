Govt school physical education teacher held for sexually harassing Class 9 girl

COIMBATORE: A 38-year-old physical education teacher of a Government Higher Secondary School has been arrested in Coimbatore under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) on Tuesday for sexually harassing a 14-year-old-girl. Police said the accused H Anand Kumar, from Kothari Nagar near ‘Thoppampatti pirivu’ in Thudiyalur, who works as a physical education teacher in the government school had behaved inappropriately with the victim studying in Class 9 on the school premises. As the girl informed her parents, they lodged a complaint with Perur All Women’s Police Station (AWPS), who then booked a case under Pocso Act and arrested Anand Kumar. He was then produced in court and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.