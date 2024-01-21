Govt school conducts self defence classes for girls in TN

CHENNAI: As a way of equipping the students, especially girl students with necessary skills, the government schools in Tamil Nadu have been conducting self-defence classes for students in the State.



The three-month training will involve students from classes 6 to 12, with a monthly training allowance of Rs 5,000 per school. And, an overall sum of Rs 19 crore was also released by the government in early December last year.

As per the education department, the training will be conducted in over 6,200 high schools and above 6,900 government middle schools. In this programme, students will be equipped with various disciplines, including martial arts such as karate, judo, taekwondo, and silambam.

Each school is slated to receive a monthly training allowance of Rs. 5,000 for trainers, accompanied by an additional Rs. 1,000 for students' uniforms, summing up to Rs. 6,000 per school per month. The selection process for self-defence and martial arts trainers at each school is carried out through committees established at the district or sub-district level.

"Documenting activities through photographs and creating a documentary video with English subtitles are highlighted as effective means of showcasing best practices. The video will be prepared by a Master Data Officer (MDO) or a trained coordinator at the district level, "stated the press note.

Further the guidelines stresses the importance of maintaining consistency and regular participation within the school. Prioritising the safety of female students is highlighted by providing female instructors or suitable supervision.

However, several teachers at the government schools and teachers in-charge of the training activity said, "The programme is a crucial one and is widely welcomed. However, the timing of the programme implementation is not feasible. The three-months programme is usually conducted from December. This is the time when the children are actively involved in preparations for final exams."

The teachers further went on to say that, due to board exams and practice exams scheduled from December till February, girls students in higher secondary classes from 9 to 12 are usually omitted.

"Though the training is vital for students from classes 9 and above, they are mostly dropped because of lack of time in accommodating these training classes with academics. Hence, the education department should advance the training programme so that all girl students are involved," urged a government school teacher in Tiruvallur district.