‘Govt ready to support students by all means’

TIRUCHY: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday said that the state has allotted as many as 20,399 free bicycles for the government and government-aided school students this year in Tiruchy district alone.

Among the 20,399 students, 12,186 girls would get benefitted this year, he added.

Distributing the free bicycles to the students from a government-aided school in Tiruchy, the Minister said, the state has been executing several welfare schemes for the students. Schemes like Illam Thedi Kalvi, Ennum Ezhuthum and CM’s breakfast scheme have become great success.

He also said that the state has implemented several welfare schemes in the School Education Department, which would give all round support. “The students need not worry about anything while studying as the government is always with them. They should focus on their studies and pursue higher education,” he said.