Govt polytechnics to get CoE tags for better job prospects

CHENNAI: All government polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu will be upgraded as centres of excellence following the industry 4.0 standards in collaboration with industry partners at Rs 1,700 crore. The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) under the Higher Education Department has been entrusted to accomplish the scheme.

A senior DoTE official told DT Next that the proposed project will focus on infrastructure modernisation, industry-relevant course content creation, and faculty members’ capacity building to boost student employment opportunities.

Stating that technology centres and high-tech laboratories are proposed to be developed in Centres of Excellence (CoE) to impart industry 4.0 skill training in polytechnic colleges, he said 15 new courses will be introduced. They include innovation and design thinking, product design and development, product verification and analysis, automobile maintenance, advanced automobile technology, battery and electric vehicle technology, internet of things, process control and automation, lathe programming, milling machine programming, additive manufacturing process and technology, advance welding technology, advanced painting technology, robotic programming and advance plumbing.

The official said Rs 39.97 crore will be allocated for each of 44 colleges to establish CoEs in State, coming up to Rs 1,758.68 crore.