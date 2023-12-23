Govt paying great attention to bailing out people of South TN: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Amid reports of some parts of Thoothukudi still remaining marooned after the unprecedented floods last week, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday asserted that his government was paying great attention to bailing out the people of South Tamil Nadu.

In a message posted on micro blogging site 'X', Stalin referred to the various relief works undertaken by the state government and said, "Government is paying great attention to rescuing the people of the southern districts."

Stating that over 2,500 medical camps were being conducted to ensure the health of the flood ravaged people of southern districts, the CM said that state agriculture minister MRK Panneerselvam has gone on field work to revive the livelihood of farmers.

Pointing out that ten ministers have camped there for the last six days to ensure the restoration of normalcy there, Stalin said the chief secretary has camped and coordinated relief works along with other officials there.