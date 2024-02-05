Govt paid Rs 594 cr to beneficiaries: Min

CHENNAI: State Minister for MSME and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) TM Anbarasan on Sunday said the ruling DMK government has paid Rs 594 crores of beneficiary contribution due to 24,766 families in the last 2.5 years.

After the inauguration of the newly built TNUHDB tenements at Valleeswarar Kovil garden area in Mylapore, Minister TM Anbarasan said, “since the DMK took over the government, so far 23,259 tenements have been constructed in 72 areas at an estimated cost of Rs 2,544.19 crore for the homeless poor and slum dwellers.”

“The contribution of the reconstruction project beneficiaries was Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. CM Stalin announced that the government will bear the cost of basic amenities,’ he said.