Govt mulls medical college at Tambaram hospital; Nalam AI to ease medicine collection at government hospitals

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is considering upgrading the Tambaram District Government Hospital into a medical college, while exploring the expansion of its Nalam AI digital health platform to enable patients to schedule medicine collection and avoid long queues at government hospitals, Health and Family Welfare Minister K G Arunraj said on Sunday.
Talking to reporters at airport here, the Minister said the proposal to establish a medical college at Tambaram was under consideration and would be discussed with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay before a formal announcement.
Addressing complaints about prolonged waiting times at hospital pharmacies, Arunraj said the Health Department was working on introducing a slot-booking facility through Nalam AI, allowing patients to select a convenient time to collect their prescribed medicines.
“Most patients visit government hospitals between 8 am and 10 am to collect medicines, resulting in overcrowding and delays. Through this facility, beneficiaries can book their slots in advance and visit the hospital at the allotted time. This will prevent congestion and eliminate unnecessary waiting,” he said, adding that the system would be implemented shortly.
On dengue prevention, the Minister said the situation in Tamil Nadu was under control, with intensified preventive measures, including mosquito eradication and the destruction of mosquito larvae at the source. Dedicated personnel had been deployed to visit households and carry out these activities.
He said government hospitals had also been instructed to closely monitor patients reporting with fever and take immediate preventive measures, with doctors and medicines kept ready.
The Minister also announced the launch of the State’s first Healthy and Hygienic Food Street at the Race Course Road in Tiruchy on Sunday.
Modelled on the organised food outlets in Tirupati, the initiative aims to provide affordable, quality and hygienically prepared food through regulated roadside eateries. It is expected to benefit auto and taxi drivers, truckers, young people and other sections of the public who depend on affordable food outlets.
“We want to introduce a similar system in Tamil Nadu, ensuring uniform standards of cleanliness and hygiene at roadside eateries. Tiruchy will be the first to implement the initiative,” he added.