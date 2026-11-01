Govt mulls medical college at Tambaram hospital; Nalam AI to ease medicine collection at government hospitals

Talking to reporters at airport here, the Minister said the proposal to establish a medical college at Tambaram was under consideration and would be discussed with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay before a formal announcement.

Addressing complaints about prolonged waiting times at hospital pharmacies, Arunraj said the Health Department was working on introducing a slot-booking facility through Nalam AI, allowing patients to select a convenient time to collect their prescribed medicines.

“Most patients visit government hospitals between 8 am and 10 am to collect medicines, resulting in overcrowding and delays. Through this facility, beneficiaries can book their slots in advance and visit the hospital at the allotted time. This will prevent congestion and eliminate unnecessary waiting,” he said, adding that the system would be implemented shortly.