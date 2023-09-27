Govt launches subsidy scheme to boost agricultural production

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government introduces a subsidy scheme under the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Mechanization Scheme to increase production, productivity and profitability in agriculture by achieving timeliness in farm operations.

“Considering the current shortage of agricultural labourers, we are taking various measures to carry out all cultivation work from sowing to harvesting through agricultural machinery.

We have introduced an E-Rental (E-Vaadagaii) application in order to meet the agricultural machinery needs of farmers, “ M R K Panneerselvam, state minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare department told DT Next.

“We are also providing subsidies to the eligible farmers and we have approved two private firms to provide drone services which will enable the farmers to acquire drones at low cost and use it for pesticide spraying and disease monitoring, “ he detailed.

The farmers who require subsidies under the scheme should pre-register the details of required agricultural machinery and equipment through the E-Rental app or through https://mts.aed.tn.gov/evaadagai/ site, the press release said.

Garuda Aerospace, one of the private firms, has been granted approval for the subsidy scheme and farmers who acquire subsidised drones can opt for drone pilot training and licensing or, alternatively, hire licensed pilots.

Those with bank loans for Garuda Aerospace agricultural drones are also entitled to a 3 per cent interest subsidy under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, the release added.

“The subsidy will enable higher adoption of technology and enhance crop production. We are grateful for this scheme and will continue to support and enable farmers to leverage technology and adopt modern agricultural practices, “ said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, CEO of Garuda Aerospace.