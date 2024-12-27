Govt launches 5 bike ambulances in remote Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched five bike ambulances for emergency medical services in remote areas of Tiruvannamalai on Thursday.

It is to be noted that the government has allocated Rs 1.6 crore for launching twenty-five bike ambulances in total across the State.

He also inaugurated blood testing equipment for 20 mobile medical units and nine new healthcare buildings in various locations, including sub-health centres and regional public health centres in the district. The main goal of these initiatives is to improve healthcare services for tribal communities and rural populations.

The minister also conducted a surprise inspection at the upgraded Government Primary Health Centre at Nammiyampattu in Tiruvannamalai. He also met the patients receiving treatment at the UPHC and inquired about their well-being and the treatment and health services being provided to them.

After the inspection, the minister said that patients from around ten villages in the locality are being treated at the facility. He announced that steps would be taken to set up an operation theatre at the facility.

Stating that there are over 2,200 villages in the remote and hilly areas across the State, he said the government is trying to ensure access to healthcare services in all the places. He added that 25 bike ambulances at Rs 1.60 crore will be equipped with various facilities such as basic essential medicines, oxygen gas, reclining seats and other medical facilities.

He said that these bike ambulances have been designed specifically based on the request of the government and added that there were 146 medical vacancies in the district last January and 95 doctors have been recruited for these vacancies.

In addition, the people in the remote areas of the district are benefitting from various healthcare schemes such as Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, Varumun Kappom Thittam, Innuyir Kappom Nammai Kakkum-48 Thittam, availability of both doses for the treatment of heart patients and antivenom doses in the healthcare facilities.