Govt holds stakeholder consultations ahead of Aug 17 online property regn launch

In a separate measure, the department has increased advance booking quotas for July 16, the last day of Aani, following public representations and in view of the traditionally high volume of registrations before Aadi begins.

Accordingly, offices with a single Sub-Registrar will issue 150 advance booking tokens, up from the existing 100, while offices with two Sub-Registrars will increase the quota from 200 to 300. In addition, 100 high-volume Sub-Registrar Offices will issue 150 regular booking tokens instead of 100 and increase tatkal booking tokens from 12 to 16.

Officials said the enhanced allocation would help accommodate higher public demand, reduce waiting time and ensure seamless document registration services on one of the busiest days in the State's property registration calendar.