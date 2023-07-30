Govt health sector is falling apart due to DMK govt's incompetence: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday condemned the DMK government for not conducting special camps to contain vector borne diseases and said that the state health system has deteriorated under the present government. He also charged there was shortage of medicine in government hospitals across the state and the efficiency of the government health sector has been falling apart due to incompetence of the government.

Since the DMK returned to power, the common man relying on government hospitals are facing difficulties in getting proper medical care and treatment.

There is a shortage of medicine in the government hospitals too, Palaniswami said in a statement.

"The present scenario raises a doubt whether the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Ltd, which would procure medicine for three to six months in advance and distribute it to all the government hospitals, exists or not?, " the former chief minister asked and continued that there were news reports that the government hospitals are purchasing the medicines locally and at a higher price.

In the last few days, there was a spike of Dengue among children and elderly persons.

In the last seven months, 4,000 persons have suffered due to Dengue. Several hundreds of Chikungunya and Malaria cases have also been reported in the state during the same period, he charged and pin down the state government for failing to take precautionary measures to protect the people from such health issues.