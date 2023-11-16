Govt gives nod to prosecute suspended IPS officer Balveer Singh

MADURAI: The state government gave its nod before the Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday for filing charge sheet in the custodial torture case being probed by the CB-CID against suspended Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh.

The incident happened on March 10 on the premises of the Ambasamudram police station in Tirunelveli district. Arunkumar from Ambasamudram, one of the victims of police brutality and petitioner stated that he’s illegally detained after the police booked a false case against him and severely assaulted him. They knocked out four of his teeth. Apart from Arunkumar himself, the treatment of four other under trials was also brutal in the Ambasamudram station after the ASP plucked their teeth, the petitioner said.

Further, the petitioner demanded CCTV footage of the incidents that happened inside the station on March 10 and urged the need to file a charge sheet in the case at the earliest. Moreover, the petitioner sought investigation reports of a high-level inquiry committee led by an IAS officer Amudha and Tirunelveli Sub Collector.

The petitioner counsel said even after three months, the state government did not respond to the petition seeking the investigation reports.

Meanwhile, the counsel on behalf of state government gave its nod for the CB-CID to file a charge sheet against the suspended IPS officer Balveer Singh and sought more time to furnish the high-level inquiry committee report to the petitioner.

Justice G Ilangovan posted the case for further hearing on December 1.