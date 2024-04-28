Govt feels heat, lays plan to meet impending water crisis

CHENNAI: With the State witnessing soaring temperatures and heatwave conditions that are threatening to hit the drinking water supply, Chief Minister MK Stalin convened a review meeting with senior ministers and officials, and instructed all departments concerned to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to the people till monsoon sets in.

At the meeting, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and secretaries of other departments – in the presence of Local Administration Minister KN Nehru and Revenue Minister I Periyasamy – apprised the CM about the present situation in various parts of the State.

Briefing the media later, Stalin pointed out that during the 2023 northeast monsoon, although the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall, other parts of the State, especially the catchment areas in western districts, received much less rainfall.

Further, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a forecast that the rainfall may be less than expected in the first month or two during the southwest monsoon this year. “Hence, we are in a difficult situation where we have to use the water in the dams judiciously so that we can meet the shortage,” Stalin said. To manage the situation, the Chief Minister directed officials to inspect all areas that are facing drinking water supply issues and find solutions to address the problem immediately.

As many as 22 districts have already been declared drought-stressed and Rs 150 crore has been allotted from the State Disaster Relief Fund for water supply works, Stalin said, and added that the Commissioner of Revenue Administration was directed to allocate the fund to the districts as per requirements and take up efforts to ensure distribution of drinking water through various means, including using tankers.

The Municipal Administration Department and TN Water Supply and Drainage Board should continue to monitor the operation of the integrated drinking water schemes and maintain them without any disruption.

Municipal Commissioners and other local body officials should meet the affected in person and solve water issues immediately, he said.

As constant power supply is essential for the uninterrupted operation of integrated water supply schemes and water distribution stations, the Electricity Department was told to ensure a steady supply of power for such projects.