Govt extends approval for IREL's nuclear mining project in Kanniyakumari

The extension, issued through a Government Order (GO) on June 10, 2026, has triggered strong opposition from environmental organisations, which have demanded the immediate withdrawal of the order, alleging that it paves the way for the controversial mining project to secure final statutory clearances.

On the day the approval was set to expire, the state government issued an order extending the reservation period by another year under Section 17A (4) of the Mines and Minerals Act. The extension now allows IREL additional time to obtain the mandatory Environmental Clearance and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance required for executing a mining lease and commencing operations.