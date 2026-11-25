Appointed on November 17, the officials will each monitor one to three districts. They will coordinate field-level work across agriculture, horticulture and plantation crops, agricultural engineering, marketing, seed certification and sugar departments.

The government said the measures were aimed at protecting crops amid the El Niño phenomenon and irregular northeast monsoon rainfall.

According to Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Vinoth, their responsibilities include monitoring farmer registration, electronic crop surveys, Samba paddy cultivation and crop insurance enrolment. They will assess efforts to revive crops affected by water scarcity, and track prevented sowing, sowing failures and mid-season crop contingencies.

The officers must also ensure the availability and distribution of quality fertilisers, seeds and plant-protection chemicals, while monitoring drought and flood conditions and reporting developments to the government.

Their goals include sugarcane registration, crushing operations and incentive payments to growers, as well as watershed development, farmers’ markets, regulated markets and cold storage facilities.