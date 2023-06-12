Govt denying students from participating in SGFI's national meet: OPS

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Monday criticised the Tamil Nadu government for denying the opportunity for talented students from participating in the national-level sports meet organised by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) by not sending the list of the participants to the concerned authorities.

"The SGFI had sought the list of participants of the national sports meet in the month of April last year from the State School Education Department. It was learned that the list had not been sent to the sports authorities, robbing the opportunity for the students from exhibiting the skills in the national level sports meet,” OPS said in a statement.

"Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that the lack of communication between the officials of the School Education Department and the Student's sports authorities resulted in the situation. The officials of the Education Department had failed to act appropriately, jeopardising the future of the students interested in sports,” he added.