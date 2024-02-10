Govt curtailing Athikadavu water project: EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday accused the State government of curtailing the Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme initiated by the AIADMK regime, out of political vendetta.

“The AIADMK government allotted Rs 1,652 crore from state government funds to execute the project and 90 per cent of works were already completed. But remaining works are being carried out at a snail’s pace by DMK over 32 months,” EPS alleged.

Farmers from Tirupur, Erode, and Coimbatore will teach the DMK a lesson in the upcoming polls for curtailing the scheme, Palaniswami said while addressing a public meeting in Avinashi in Tirupur to condemn the controversial remarks made by by Member of Parliament A Raja against former chief minister MGR.

Water bodies in three districts would have got filled up if the water supply project had been completed on time, EPS said and lamented that surplus water from the Bhavani River now drains into the sea.