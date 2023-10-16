Govt credits cash assistance under KMUT on Oct 14

CHENNAI: The state government has credited cash assistance to the beneficiaries of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam on October 14 since the following day was a holiday.



The scheme was launched on September 15, the 115th birth anniversary of DMK founder and former Chief Minister CN Annadurai. The scheme was designed to credit the cash assistance of Rs 1,000 to each beneficiary on 15th of every month. It benefitted 1.06 crore women.

Since October 15 was a holiday, the government credited the cash assistance to as many as 1,06,48,406 beneficiaries a day ahead (October 14).

This includes 5,041 beneficiaries, who have been enrolled in the scheme after relaxation of the guidelines. The cash assistance was credited to the beneficiaries' bank accounts, while the cash assistance was delivered through postal service to 87,785 beneficiaries, who did not have bank accounts, said the release from the government issued on Monday.

The release further said that the names of 8,833 persons, who were dead or ineligible, have been weeded out from the beneficiaries list.