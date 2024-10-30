Govt colleges in Tamil Nadu to get Learning Management Systems

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department is implementing a Learning Management System (LMS) in all government Engineering, Polytechnic, Arts and Science colleges across the state at the cost of Rs 172 crore for easy conduct of online classes.

The new LMS will be integrated with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software with the aim order to provide the best training and skill sets in all branches (courses).

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that a total of 25,027 computers, UPS, printers, scanners and LAN will run the LMS in the colleges. Explaining the usage of LMS, he said the learning management system is the latest software application that automates the administration, tracking and reporting of training events of all the higher educational institutions run by the state government in Tamil Nadu.

"In addition, the LMS also gives a comprehensive educational framework for students with several learning resources including online content and video lectures", he said. With the new educational system, the institution could easily establish a learning process using correct content and monitor all the delivery procedures of educational content in a fast manner, according to the official.

Similarly, the colleges could offer a series of learning materials ranging from multimedia content to engaging, interactive modules to learn and understand a concept effectively.

How it works

Installing LMS in the colleges will enable the students to attend live online classes with two-way audio and video communication so that they can easily interact with the professors. It would create an ambience akin to in-person classes, the official said. "In addition, the students, who participate in the online classes, could also chat with each other through the new system", he added.

The official also said that the LMS will make college management easy through automated enrollment, grade tracking, and reporting. "The system will increase the efficiency in how to reduce the administrative workload and ensure smooth flow of educational programs", he added.

He said LMS will also ensure that vital data including students’ details and grades, is secured efficiently. "There will not be any data error violation," he said.