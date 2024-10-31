Govt clears plan to supply Vaigai water for Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday issued administrative sanction for combined water supply schemes with River Vaigai as a source at an estimated cost of Rs 75.85 crore.

D Karthikeyan, principal secretary of the State Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department, issued an order on October 29, granting administrative sanction to a combined water supply scheme to Kariapatti and Mallankinaru town panchayats in Virudhunagar district.

As per the order, about Rs 30 crore of the total cost of Rs 75.85 crore would be availed from Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd as a loan.

Of the total sum, Rs 37.68 crore would be spent on Kariapatti Town panchayat, while the rest Rs 38.17 crore would be the estimated cost of the water scheme for Mallankinaru Town Panchayat.

The combined water schemes were necessitated owing to population growth and to increase the pro-rata supply in the two town panchayats for which water supply is currently effected by combined water supply scheme to 239 coastal habitations, Virudhunagar and Aruppukottai municipalities, the total pro-rata supply from 239 combined water supply scheme and local sources in 70 Lpcd (Litres per capita per day) for both town panchayats.

As many as 29,000 people in Kariapatti and Mallankinaru would benefit from the combined water scheme which was announced by Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru during the demand of the municipal administration and water supply department for the year 2024-25 on June 22, 2024.