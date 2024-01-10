Govt claims bus operations return to normalcy as strike enters day 2

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Transport Department has informed that buses are being operated all over the state as the indefinite strike called by various transport corporation unions enters day 2.

Workers affiliated with Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), and Anna Thozhir Sanga Peravai (ATSP) are involved in the 2nd day of strike, seeking government's nod to their 6-point demands. The government requested the unions to withdraw strike and invited them for talks.

According to the department, 100.62% of buses have been operated across Tamil Nadu as of now.

The district-wise data issued by the department stated, 111.75% buses are providing service in Chennai besides 97.77% in Villupuram, 97.24% in Salem, 94.04% in Coimbatore, 98% in Kumbakonam, 98.71% in Madurai, 100% in Tirunelveli.