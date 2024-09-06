Govt calls for public feedback on TNSTC online booking

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has invited the public to give their feedback on online booking.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, passengers are booking tickets online for over 2,500 buses on a daily average.

To avoid last-minute overcrowding, long-distance and suburban commuters use www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC app to book tickets.

In this regard, to increase online ticket reservations, the TNSTC has invited the public to give their suggestions to improve the system. Feedback can be sent to ptcsoffice2003@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, the corporation had recently launched 150 new luxury buses, which are equipped with seating and sleeping facilities, the report added.