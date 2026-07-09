Govt bars transfer of Census officials to ensure smooth conduct

CHENNAI: The State government has directed all Collectors not to transfer officials and staff involved in Census-related work to ensure the smooth conduct of the operations.
In a letter addressed to all Collectors and Heads of Departments, the Public Secretary said the Census would be conducted in two phases across the State. According to the letter, the first phase, comprising self-enumeration, House Listing and the Housing Census, is scheduled to commence on July 17.
"It has been decided to impose restrictions on the transfer of officers and staff engaged in Census work. Heads of Departments and Collectors are requested to review and complete any proposed transfers before the restrictions come into force," the letter said.
The government further stated that once the transfer restrictions take effect, any request for relaxation should be routed through the concerned administrative department to the Public Department for consideration.
The Public Secretary also instructed all Heads of Departments and District Collectors to take necessary steps to ensure that no administrative difficulties arise during the implementation of the Census operations.