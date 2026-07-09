Govt bars transfer of Census officials to ensure smooth conduct

"It has been decided to impose restrictions on the transfer of officers and staff engaged in Census work. Heads of Departments and Collectors are requested to review and complete any proposed transfers before the restrictions come into force," the letter said.

The government further stated that once the transfer restrictions take effect, any request for relaxation should be routed through the concerned administrative department to the Public Department for consideration.

The Public Secretary also instructed all Heads of Departments and District Collectors to take necessary steps to ensure that no administrative difficulties arise during the implementation of the Census operations.