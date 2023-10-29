'Govt attempts to cover up its failure in law and order by diverting petrol bomb attack at Raj Bhavan'

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Sunday charged that the petrol bomb attack targeting Raj Bhavan is the sign of failure of the state intelligence and the state government is trying to cover it.

"The person (Vinod alias Karukka Vinod) involved in the Wednesday incident had a previous history of similar attacks on various establishments. It is the duty of the police to keep track of his movement once he is out on bail. But they have failed in it, resulting in Wednesday's incident. When attacks targeting the residence of the Constitutional head of the state takes place, what will be the state of the common man, " Jayakumar told media persons.

The government is trying to cover up its failure by stating that the police personnel on duty at Raj Bhavan acted promptly and nabbed the history sheeter, he said while responding to top police officers' statement regarding the incident debunking the theory of Governor's office that a group attempt to attack Raj Bhavan.

On Governor's refusal to give his nod for former DGP C Sylendra Babu as chairperson of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, Jayakumar said it was a "good decision" from the Governor.

If a retired police officer is given such a significant post, it would set a wrong precedent and the government officials try to please the ruling party.