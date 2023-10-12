Govt allows theatres to hold extra shows for Vijay’s Leo

CHENNAI: Over the last three weeks, there was intense speculation by Vijay fans whether their matinee idol’s upcoming film is targetted from several quarters. Clearing itself from all such rumours, the Tamil Nadu government has permitted the theatre owners to play an additional show for Leo for the first six days.

The GO, however, does not mention if the film can have early morning shows, i.e. 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. screenings, from October 19 to 24 in the State. The makers, Seven Screen Studio, had requested the government for an extra show, which means Leo will have five shows a day on the above-mentioned dates while the norm for theatre owners is to run four shows only. This has delighted fans of the actor.

Talking to DT Next, Tiruppur Subramaniam, head of the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners’ Association, called this a ‘welcome move’ by the government. “We are thankful to the Tamil Nadu government for approving this request. One extra show means the film will have a good box-office collection. This means profits for both producers as well as theatre owners and distributors,” he said.

However, the government decision has sparked fan wars between Rajini and Vijay fans on social media. Subramaniam responded saying, “This is purely based on the producer’s request. Had Jailer’s producers requested an extra show, people at the helm would have considered it. There is no political clout behind this.