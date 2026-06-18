Governor’s address skips key law and order concerns, says Premallatha; PMK welcomes caste census announcement

Speaking to reporters after the Governor’s Address at the commencement of the first Assembly session of the new government, Premallatha said the speech appeared to have been crafted entirely to suit the ruling dispensation.

“The address was largely supportive of the government and did not adequately reflect the major law and order issues confronting the State. References to schemes of previous governments have also been presented in a manner that suits the present administration,” she said.

At the same time, she welcomed the singing of Tamil Thai Vazhthu and the playing of the National Anthem twice during the proceedings, stating that there was nothing inappropriate about the practice.