Governor’s address skips key law and order concerns, says Premallatha; PMK welcomes caste census announcement

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant on Thursday criticised the Governor’s Address delivered in the Assembly, alleging that it was overwhelmingly favourable to the ruling TVK government and failed to address pressing law and order concerns facing Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to reporters after the Governor’s Address at the commencement of the first Assembly session of the new government, Premallatha said the speech appeared to have been crafted entirely to suit the ruling dispensation.
“The address was largely supportive of the government and did not adequately reflect the major law and order issues confronting the State. References to schemes of previous governments have also been presented in a manner that suits the present administration,” she said.
At the same time, she welcomed the singing of Tamil Thai Vazhthu and the playing of the National Anthem twice during the proceedings, stating that there was nothing inappropriate about the practice.
“However, taken as a whole, the address has emerged as one that primarily supports the ruling side,” she added, noting that the DMDK would present a detailed response to other aspects of the speech, including observations relating to issues involving the Union government, on Friday.
Meanwhile, PMK MLA Sowmiya Anbumani welcomed the government’s announcement on conducting a caste-based socio-economic survey, describing it as a long-standing demand rooted in the principles of social justice.
“For more than eight decades, there has been a demand for a comprehensive socio-economic survey. Several political parties have consistently advocated a caste census, and the announcement in the Governor’s Address is a welcome step,” she said.
Sowmiya argued that the survey would provide granular data on the needs of individual families, enabling the government to deliver welfare measures more effectively. She also stressed that an early caste census would strengthen efforts to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s 69 per cent reservation policy in the face of ongoing legal challenges.
On crimes against women, she called for the creation of a dedicated wing under a separate DGP to strengthen safety measures. She also urged the government to intensify action against alcohol and drug abuse and ensure swift investigation, trial and punishment in offences against women.
“Those committing crimes against women must face stringent punishment that creates genuine fear of the law,” she said.