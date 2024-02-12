Governor's address: MoS L Murugan & Annamalai slam Speaker Appavu

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State L Murugan and State BJP president K Annamalai on Monday condemned the ruling DMK government for insulting the National Anthem in the House during the Governor's address.

Condemning the ruling DMK government, MoS L Murugan said, "In the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, the first day of the session this year, when the Governor's address began, the Governor had said that they should commence with the National Anthem. The arrogance of the Tamil Nadu government is highly condemnable. I strongly condemn the ruling DMK government for insulting the National Anthem."

Slamming the Speaker M Appavu, Murugan said the Speaker who should be the thorn in the scales, is acting like a Minister who is questioning the opposition parties, when the Governor was in the House.

"Is this democracy? Is this how the Assembly should be held which people admire? Ignoring the National Anthem, insulting the Governor and disrespecting the Constitution of India is the fake Dravidian model government, " he observed. Meanwhile, State BJP president K Annamalai insisted the Speaker to ask back the looted money from the DMK's first family, which will at least help Tamil Nadu in erasing our State's debt of more than Rs 8,50,000 crore.

"The Speaker of the TNLA uses a language that a card holding member of DMK will think twice before using. Is he threatening the Governor of Tamil Nadu? Throwing figures in the air and manipulating public perception is not new to DMK. Instead of saying money is needed from PM CARES, which is fully transparent and accountable, Appavu can ask back the looted money from the DMK's first family, " Annamalai said in a social media post.