Governor takes pleasure in troubling DMK: RS Bharathi

TIRUCHY: The Governor wanted to create trouble to the DMK government by issuing several orders and he has been seeking pleasure from it, but they were short lived and the withdrawal of the order of dismissal of Minister V Senthilbalaji is an example, said DMK Organising Secretary RS Bharathi on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Bharathi said, the Governor recommended the Chief Minister to dismiss the Senthilbalaji citing that there are cases against him in the enforcement department and withdrew the order within five hours. However, in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar was charged with a case of Rs 7,000 crore by ED and several documents were seized from his house after the raid but the Governor there, administered oath of office as Deputy Chief Minister soon after he jumped to the BJP camp.

“Senthilbalaji was not proved with any such cases, but the Governor here wants to dismiss him. The different standards in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra expose BJP’s stand clearly. They change their policy state to state,” he said.