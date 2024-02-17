Governor RN Ravi urges tribal community members to preserve tradition

COIMBATORE: Governor RN Ravi on Friday urged tribal people in the Nilgiris to continue to follow their rich heritage to preserve their traditional identity. On a visit to tribal settlements in Muthanad Mund near Ooty, Ravi said people would lose their identity if they shed their tradition and culture.

“Our identity is not defined by money in our possession, but culture, tradition, and customs followed by our ancestors,” he said. After offering prayers in the temple of Todas, Ravi also took part in the traditional Toda dance. Earlier, the governor received petitions from tribal residents who sought various basic amenities for their village.