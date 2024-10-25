Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin pay tribute to Maruthu brothers

CHENNAI/MADURAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and others paid rich tributes to Marudhu Pandiyars, on the occasion of their martyrdom day on Thursday.

According to Raj Bhavan, Governor Ravi along with officials of Dr MGR Medical University paid floral tributes to Marudhu Pandiyars, on their martyrdom day. In his message, CM Stalin lauded Marudhu Pandiyars for their stand against the domination of strangers.

“Living as an icon of freedom and sacrifice, the struggle and prowess of the Marudhu Brothers who have enriched this land, will live forever in the hearts of the people,” Stalin said in a social media post. On behalf of the State government, Ministers MP Saminathan, Ma Subramanian, PK Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R Priya and other officials paid floral tributes to Marudhu Pandiyars at the Gandhi Mandapam. In Tirupathur, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, Revenue Minister, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Law Minister S Regupathy, Law Minister, Minister for Cooperation KR Periyakaruppan, Dairy Development Minister RS Rajakannappan, Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy, and Industries Minister TRB Rajaa paid floral tributes to the freedom fighters at the Marudhu Pandiyars Memorial.

The 223rd death anniversary of Maruthu Pandiyar brothers, who were rulers of Sivagangai kingdom and known for their revolt against British in days of yore, was observed at their memorial in Tirupathur of Sivagangai district on Thursday.